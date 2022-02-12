BTS’ Jungkook & Suga drop dramatic track ‘Stay Alive’ for ‘7Fates: Chakho’

Image Source : YOUTUBE/7FATES: CHAKHO BY HYBE Stay Alive

The Twenty first-century pop icons BTS launched ‘Stay Alive (Prod. SUGA of BTS),’ the OST for HYBE’s unique story 7FATES: CHAKHO at the moment. The tune is on the market on varied world music platforms now. The tune was partially revealed on February 4, together with Episode Four of 7FATES: CHAKHO, solely through the digital comics platform WEBTOON. This marks the primary time WEBTOON makes use of an OST as background music in world releases of all 10 languages.

“Stay Alive (Prod. SUGA of BTS)” is a pop ballad that exudes dreamy, elegant power that enhances the storyline and environment of the city fantasy story that portrays confrontations between people and the Beom tribe in a corrupt world. BTS’ SUGA took on the position of producer of the tune whereas Jung Kook’s soulful vocals seize the essence of the story’s characters and narrative.

The title, “Stay Alive,” is a nod to the characters within the story as they attempt to survive in a vicious world. The lyrics discover an remoted boy’s earnest coronary heart and message to himself and mates who he meets in that vicious world.

A particular video clip using the Official Story Film and webtoon animation can be obtainable on HYBE’s 7FATES: CHAKHO official YouTube channel.

Also learn: BTS’ Jimin shares FIRST post after appendicitis surgery

7FATES: CHAKHO was launched in 10 languages all over the world in January, and instantly drew phenomenal responses amassing greater than 15 million views inside two days. It is an city fantasy reinterpretation of chakhogapsa, a legendary group of tiger hunters from the Joseon Dynasty. A brand new episode is launched each Saturday.