BTS member Jimin hospitalized for appendicitis while positive for Covid-19

The singer and dancer, whose full identify is Park Ji-min, went to the emergency room on Sunday after experiencing “sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat,” in line with a press release from BigHit Music, printed on world fan platform Weverse. At the hospital, Jimin was recognized with acute appendicitis and examined optimistic for Covid.

He underwent surgical procedure early Monday native time, and is recuperating after a profitable process, BigHit Music stated. He will keep on the hospital for a number of extra days, receiving therapy for Covid together with postoperative care.

Jimin, 26, is no less than the fourth member of the seven-member group to check optimistic for the coronavirus.

Rapper RM, vocalist Jin, and rapper Suga examined optimistic in December, shortly after the group returned from a sequence of dwell reveals within the United States.