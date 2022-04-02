BTS’ RM, SUGA and Jimin hang out with Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak after Silk Sonic concert; V grooves at jazz club in Vegas : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

South Korean juggernaut BTS members RM, SUGA and Jimin have been noticed attending ‘An Evening with Silk Sonic’ in Las Vegas. The group members met up with Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak at their Silk Sonic present.

On April 1, the 2 American singers each took to Instagram to disclose that BTS’s Jimin, Suga, and RM had all attended their “An Evening with Silk Sonic” live performance the earlier evening. “Thank you [BTS] for coming down to last night’s gig in Las Vegas. Hope y’all enjoyed yourselves! Sincerely, Silk Sonic.” Bruno Mars captioned the picture that they snapped collectively backstage.

Anderson .Paak additionally shared the image on his Instagram with a caption “SHEEEEESH!!!” expressing his pleasure.

Meanwhile, BTS different member V hit a jazz membership in Las Vegas lately and spent the night dancing amongst aged {couples}. He shared a video on Saturday morning during which he was seen grooving to a reside rendition of Frank Sinatra’s ‘Fly Me To The Moon’. “Shall we dance?????” he captioned the put up.

Meanwhile, Jungkook is at present in quarantine and recovering from Covid-19. On April 2, after recovering from the coronavirus, J-Hope left for Las Vegas for Grammys 2022 ceremony.

Silk Sonic is at present finishing up their reside present ‘An Evening with Silk Sonic’ at Dolby Live in Las Vegas, scheduled to proceed all through May. Meanwhile, BTS might be gearing up for his or her first of 4 “Permission to Dance On Stage” live shows in Las Vegas, happening on April 8, after performing on the sixty fourth annual Grammy Awards on April 3.

