BTS to meet US president Joe Biden at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes

South Korean music group BTS will meet President Joe Biden subsequent week, on May 31, to debate anti-Asian hate crimes and rejoice Asian American (AA) and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (NHPI) Heritage Month. According to Deadline, the Grammy nominated septet — comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook — will go to the White House on Tuesday.

“President Biden has previously spoken about his commitment to combating the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes and signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in May 2021 to provide law enforcement with resources to identify, investigate, and report hate crimes and ensure that hate crimes information is more accessible to AA and NHPI communities,” the White House, the official residence and office of the US president, stated in an announcement.

“President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world,” the assertion additional learn.

BTS, identified for hit Korean songs akin to “Black Swan”, “Boy With Luv”, and “Life Goes On” in addition to English singles “Dynamite” and “Butter”, has been vocal in regards to the incidents of racial discrimination and violence in the direction of Asian individuals within the West.

Two years in the past, the band together with their administration company Big Hit Entertainment donated USD 1 million to Black Lives Matter basis following the killing of George Floyd.

In 2017, the group additionally partnered with UNICEF to launch ‘Love Myself’, an anti-violence marketing campaign. As particular presidential envoy for future generations from their native South Korea, final September BTS addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and likewise carried out their English single “Permission To Dance” on the UN headquarters.

