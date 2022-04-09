‘BTS vs. BTS’: Two hits by K-Pop group face off at Billboard Music Awards

The BTS Army is celebrating as the highest Ok-Pop act was nominated for a lot of Billboard Music Awards on Friday. But in a single class, BTS faces stiff competitors: BTS.

BTS had been nominated seven occasions, however within the Top Selling Song class, their single “Butter” goes up in opposition to “Permission to Dance.” The non-BTS nominees in that class are Dua Lipa for “Levitating,” Ed Sheeran‘s “Bad Habits” and Walker Hayes for “Fancy Like.”

In addition to the Top Selling Song, BTS are additionally nominated for Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Billboard Global Artist—a brand new class, Top Billboard Global Song for “Butter”, and Top Rock Song for “My Universe,” BTS’ collaboration with Coldplay.

BTS’ a number of probabilities to take residence the Billboard Music Award come after the hashtag #NothingForKpop trended following the Grammy Awards nomination ceremony. BTS was the only K-Pop group nominated for a Grammy, getting the nod for Best Pop/Duo Performance. Their tune “Butter” misplaced to “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat and SZA.

Oddly sufficient, BTS usually are not the one artist this 12 months to face off in opposition to themselves. Drake is up in opposition to himself within the Top Rap Song class for “Knife Talk” and “Way 2 Sexy,” going in opposition to Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby,” Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut in the Ocean” and “Rapstar” by Polo G. In addition, Taylor Swift‘s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) are pitted in opposition to one another for Best Country Album, in opposition to Florida Georgia Line, Lee Brice and Walker Hayes.

But maybe essentially the most excessive case of an artist going up in opposition to themselves is within the Top Christian Song and Top Gospel Song classes. Kanye West was nominated for 4 out of a attainable 5 songs in every class. In Top Christian Song, West’s solely different competitors is Anne Wilson with “My Jesus”; in Top Gospel, he is up in opposition to Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music’s tune “Jireh,” that includes Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine. The identical 4 West songs are nominated in each classes: “Hurricane,” “Moon,” “Off the Grid” and “Praise God,” all taken from West’s Donda album.

Though Maverick City Music may not relish going up in opposition to West 4 occasions in a single class, they have a double nomination of their very own within the Top Gospel Album class for Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition and transfer your coronary heart.

The Billboard Music Awards air on Sunday, May 15 on NBC, and can happen on the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Newsweek reached out to BTS for remark.