Bubbly six-year-old collapsed and died waiting for a flight out of Broken Hill

In his opening tackle, counsel helping Peter Aitken described Austin’s loss of life as “extraordinarily sad”. He famous Austin was fiercely cherished and can be unbearably missed by his household, together with two siblings. “He was an active, happy little boy, barely started on his life journey,” Aitken stated, noting that Austin had been recognized with bronchial asthma in 2015. He chronicled how Austin’s mother and father turned more and more involved over the course of 2018 and 2019 as their son turned torpid and misplaced his urge for food, and would have episodes of shortness of breath or chest ache throughout train, together with an occasion the place he “went to the ground coughing”. Visits to hospital and a paediatrician didn’t decide up something of concern. The day earlier than his loss of life Austin collapsed at college with chest ache and have become unresponsive within the sick bay.

He was resuscitated by paramedics and arrived at Broken Hill Base hospital about 12.30pm. The inquest heard that paramedics had detected that Austin had a life-threatening irregular coronary heart rhythm, referred to as ventricular fibrillation. However, there was confusion on Austin’s arrival to hospital, with paediatrician Margaret Kummerow advised Austin suffered a extreme bronchial asthma assault. Six minutes later, Kummerow advised medical retrieval specialists that Austin was “pretty good at the moment”, and “the way he has responded, I think he’ll be fine to stay here”. Grilled about these feedback, Kummerow defended her actions, saying she had not had time to independently affirm that Austin had a cardiac abnormality.

“Once we formed in our own minds that was exactly what had happened, which was not a lengthy period, there was absolutely no question he needed transfer,” Kummerow stated. At 1.30pm one other request for Austin to be transferred to a tertiary hospital was made. By 3pm Austin’s father turned distressed concerning the delay, however it was not till almost midnight that his son was medically evacuated. Forty minutes later Austin went into cardiac arrest once more and couldn’t be resuscitated. Aitken stated the inquest would discover whether or not a speedier switch would have affected Austin’s likelihood of survival and whether or not switch choices had been acceptable.

The inquest heard it was recognized throughout a autopsy that Austin had a uncommon type of congenital coronary heart illness, however consultants had been at odds over whether or not that brought about his loss of life. Loading One knowledgeable famous that if the abnormality had been detected, surgical procedure might have been thought-about, however the prognosis was “difficult to predict”. Dr Timothy Bailey, a physician who was working in Broken Hill’s emergency division on the day, recalled his frustration on the delays in his dealings with the medical retrieval providers and referral hospitals. “He’s languishing here in Broken Hill, we’ve got no more to offer,” he recalled. “I was very keen to get him to where he needed to be.”