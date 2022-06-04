Buddy-less Swans storm Dees fortress to blow title race open

Melbourne’s premiership defence has hit tough waters after Sydney turned the second staff in a row to storm the Demons’ MCG fortress, overcoming the absence of Lance Franklin to submit a stirring victory.

A fortnight in the past, many believed there was daylight between the Dees and the remaining however the flag race is all of the sudden vast open. Every week after giving up a five-goal result in Fremantle, the reigning premiers coughed up a 26-point lead early within the second time period because the Swans completed stuffed with operating to win by 12 factors.

The younger Bloods slammed the final 4 objectives of the sport, together with the sealer from Tom Papley deep in a pocket minutes after Errol Gulden had put them in entrance with a clutch kick from 50 out.

Tom Papley was overjoyed by booting a aim. Credit:AFL Photos / Getty Images

The concept that Steve May is the Demons’ most necessary participant is gaining extra traction after the Demons buckled beneath the Swans’ fierce strain.