Budget 2022 LIVE updates: Josh Frydenberg unveils $78 billion deficit; fuel excise cut, tax offsets flagged in $8.6 billion election pitch to voters

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg begins his funds speech by warning the worldwide pandemic “is not over”, however says the Australian economic system is outperforming world rivals.

“Our recovery leads the world,” he advised MPs. “Faster and stronger than the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.”

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg delivers the federal funds. Credit:Nine

Mr Frydenberg stated that the opposition set the federal government the take a look at of job safety all through the pandemic, a take a look at he stated the Coalition had handed.

“Tonight, I can confirm to the House, unemployment is at 4 per cent, the equal lowest in 48 years,” he stated.

“There are nearly 2 million more Australians in work today than when we came to government.

“This budget will see unemployment go even lower, delivering more jobs and higher wages,” he stated.

The Treasurer stated this was “not luck” and that “our economic plan is working.”