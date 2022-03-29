Budget 2022: the Pinstripe set flock to the room where it happens

How good is the finances? There was no wiping the smile off Josh Frydenberg’s face because the ebullient Treasurer handed down his fourth finances in a refreshingly non-socially distanced and post-COVID Canberra. Done with the pandemic, the Treasurer is now grappling with a conflict in Ukraine, calls for for extra defence spending, and a rising refrain demanding reduction to take care of the rising price of dwelling. All in an election 12 months, no much less!

Not that any of that seemed to be weighing on The Fry on Tuesday night as he strode as much as the dispatch field on the night time of the 12 months when Parliament’s doorways opened to the pinstripe set for the fresh-pressing bonanza.

James Symond, left, and Justin Hemmes arrive at Parliament forward of the finances speech on Tuesday night time. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

There to assist The Fry’s fourth finances was the standard Rat Pack of Merivale boss Justin Hemmes and his “best mate Jimmy” – residence loans tzar-turned-pub proprietor James Symond. The pair strode into Parliament’s Marble Foyer simply earlier than 6pm earlier than being swiftly escorted to a personal do within the Treasury wing, with a fast-walking Hemmes telling CBD: “We’re here with Josh. We’re always here to support him.”

But there have been some new additions to the Member for Media’s pack. Radio host and Sky News presenter Erin Molan was a part of the Treasurer’s posse – in the identical week her senator dad Jim Molan nabbed the final winnable slot on the NSW Senate ticket – as was her on-air colleague Dave Hughes who stated he was trying ahead to assembly “anyone in power” on the night. The humorous man memorably quipped in 2018: “Josh Frydenberg came to a stand-up comedy gig I did in Lorne earlier this year, and now he’s Deputy Prime Minister.” Well Hughesy, now you’re on the finances. We can’t wait to see what occurs in two months’ time.