Budget 2022 | ‘We’ve got hope’: Godongwana uses R180bn tax bonanza to boost public finances | Fin24

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will use authorities’s R180 billion windfall to cut back borrowing and decrease the price range deficit.

The overrun additionally boosts provincial well being and schooling and pays for the R350 grant.

Godongwana says SA is popping the nook.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will use authorities’s R180 billion tax bonanza to cut back authorities borrowing, present earnings and employment help to the poor and prop up ailing provinces, that are straining underneath the burden of huge price range cuts imposed within the 2020/21 price range.

SA is predicted to file its traditionally largest tax take ever of R1.5 trillion when the monetary yr closes on the finish of subsequent month, because of booming commodity costs, leading to a lot bigger tax contributions from the mining sector than had been anticipated a yr in the past.

The impact shall be that SA will have the ability to consolidate its rising debt burden sooner and at a decrease stage than anticipated a yr in the past. It can even imply that non-interest spending – often known as the first price range – will attain a surplus in 2023/24, additionally a yr sooner than anticipated.

This will put authorities funds onto a a lot a more healthy footing. The authorities debt to GDP ratio will now peak at 75.1% in 2024/25. A yr in the past, debt was projected to peak at 88.9% in 2025/26.

Government will, nevertheless, nonetheless spend a big portion of tax income – 20 cents of each R1 collected – to repay debt.

About 45% of the R180 billion tax overrun shall be used to cut back the price range deficit and borrowing requirement and 55% shall be allotted for “urgent spending priorities,” says the price range overview.

The further spending will go principally to the provinces to plug holes in well being and schooling which have emerged over the previous yr of “fiscal consolidation” – or austerity – and to spice up well being and schooling budgets over the following two years.

Head of public finance Mampho Modise stated in an interview that “the 2020/21 budget brought budget reductions”.

“So, what we have done now is to relook at the pressures building in the system,” Modise stated.

In specific, provincial well being and schooling had been underneath extreme stress and authorities had confronted the opportunity of retrenching 3 000 lecturers.

“We decided it was better to use revenue overruns to keep the teachers,” stated Modise.

Briefing journalists earlier than the supply of his speech in Parliament, Godongwana stated the income overrun had helped authorities obtain various issues, together with scale back spending pressures, lengthen of the social reduction of misery grant, and lengthen the presidential employment programmes, with out elevating taxes.

Treasury had additionally elevated the police price range, which had been closely eroded over the previous 5 years.

“That is a good story to tell, that even in this difficult environment we have been able to do all these things,” stated Godongwana.

Over time the price range had been skewed in direction of state-owned enterprises and away from frontline service supply and it was his intention to revive this imbalance, he stated.

Addressing MPs, Godongwana stated that since 2013 greater than R308 billion has been directed in direction of bailing out state-owned corporations. In the identical interval, frontline companies and infrastructure budgets have been lowered by R257 billion.

In the third yr of the price range framework 2023/24, Treasury initiatives that the interval of fiscal consolidation will finish, and non-interest spending will rise consistent with CPI. In specific, authorities’s wage invoice – which it hopes is not going to rise for the following two years – will return to development consistent with CPI.

This, Godongwana stated, was a sign that SA “had turned the corner.”

“We have got hope,” he stated.