Budget Should Aim Long-Term Holistic Growth For Auto Industry: Mercedes-Benz

New Delhi:

The Union Budget 2022 ought to purpose at long-term holistic development for the auto business prioritising job creation, infrastructure growth, introduction of newest applied sciences and elevated decarbonisation efforts, luxurious carmaker Mercedes-Benz India stated on Friday.

The firm retailed 11,242 items in 2021, a development of 42.5 per cent over 7,893 items in 2020.

“With stable policies and a clear road map for the sector, an accelerated growth can be achieved transitioning the industry swiftly into the emerging e-mobility era, putting the Indian auto industry on the global map,” Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk stated in a press release.

The Pune-based automaker additionally sought modifications within the present taxation construction.

“A re-look into the existing taxation structure with a clear focus on the direct tax changes to boost consumption, export promotion, direct job creation and promotion of digitisation is highly desired,” Schwenk famous.

Continued authorities spending on infrastructure tasks will additional propel the demand for each passenger and industrial automobiles, he added.

Earlier this month, Schwenk had famous that prime costs stay an obstacle to the expansion of the posh automotive section in India.

