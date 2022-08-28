Buffalo Bills release punter Matt Araiza after rape allegations

The Buffalo Bills launched rookie punter Matt Araiza Saturday after he was named in a lawsuit that accused him and two others of gang rape.

“We have released Punter Matt Araiza,” the NFL group mentioned in an announcement Saturday.

An further submit attributed to GM Brandon Beane expanded as to why the choice was made to launch Araiza, a 22-year-old NFL rookie nicknamed the “Punt God” who has denied the accusations.

Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza walks on the sideline throughout the first half of a preseason NFL soccer sport towards the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Aug. 13, 2022. The Buffalo Bills minimize Araiza from the group on Saturday, Aug. 27, two days after a lawsuit was filed alleging the participant and two school teammates gang-raped a teen final fall. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File) (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

“This afternoon, we decided that releasing Matt Araiza was the best thing to do. Our culture in Buffalo is more important than winning football games,” the submit learn.

Beane, who was joined by Coach Sean McDermott, also spoke at a press convention and mentioned it was a “tough” scenario for all of the events concerned.

“It’s been tough. And you know, we sympathize with this whole situation all the parties involved this young woman, what she went through, you know, you really feel bad for that whole situation. And, you know, ultimately this is a legal situation. We don’t know You know, all the facts,” he mentioned.

Beane added that the group had spoken to the accuser’s lawyer and that “we tried to be thorough, and thoughtful and not rush to judgment.”

“With the serious nature of allegations and we just can’t, we don’t have the means to put all the facts together. And there’s multiple versions of of what happened and you know, he’s a football coach. I’m a GM like we don’t have access to everything. And so that’s more important than playing football. And so we want Matt to focus on that,” he mentioned.

Beane additionally mentioned that the group’s investigation into the allegations have been ongoing after beforehand stating that the group “conducted a thorough examination of this matter.”

“This was about not a football move about letting Matt go handle the situation,” he mentioned.

Aug 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza (19) makes contact with the ball within the second quarter pre-season sport towards the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports

Araiza’s lawyer, Kerry L. Armstrong, launched an announcement Saturday following his launch.

“I have not talked to Matt about this yet, but I sent him a text. I am sure he is very upset and disappointed that his career with the Bills ended not because he played poorly, but because of false allegations leveled against him by a young lady and her attorney. I hope he is back in the NFL soon. He deserves to be, as he is the hardest-working twenty-two-year-old I know,” the assertion learn.

On Thursday, Araiza and two of his San Diego State University teammates, the place they performed school soccer, have been accused in a lawsuit of raping a 17-year-old woman final October at a Halloween occasion.

“The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press,” Araiza said in a statement following the announcement of the lawsuit. “I look forward to quickly setting the record straight.”

The alleged sufferer’s legal professional, Dan Gilleon, launched an announcement Friday and mentioned the first motive why a civil go well with was filed was to acquire proof and knowledge.

“Now that a civil case has been filed, I have the power as an attorney to issue subpoenas and force entities and people to talk under oath and to hand over documents, photos, videos, records, and other information to us—and they have to do it now. This is very important because “time is the defendant’s finest witness,” the statement read. “Memories fade and paperwork disappear. There is each motive and proper on this planet for a sufferer to file a civil case early on, particularly when the authorities like San Diego Police Department are thumbing of their nostril on the sufferer’s “Bill of Rights.”

ABC News’ Victoria Arancio and Alex A. Presha contributed to this report.