Buffalo bull kills field ranger at Kruger National Park | News24

A buffalo bull attacked and killed a area ranger on the Kruger National Park.

Shando Mathebula was patrolling when the bull charged.

SANParks mentioned Mathebula’s dedication was influenced by a necessity to advertise the rules of conservation.

A area ranger was gored to dying by a buffalo bull throughout a day patrol on the Kruger National Park on Wednesday final week.

The incident occurred on the Limpopo province aspect of the park, and is now the topic of a police investigation.

The South African National Parks (SANParks) mentioned Shando Mathebula, 36, was tragically killed in a confrontation with a buffalo whereas on responsibility.

Mathebula was primarily based on the Shangoni Section of the reserve and was additionally a canine handler.

SANParks spokesperson Ike Phaahla mentioned: “They [Mathebula and a colleague] were on patrol and were charged by the animal. The SAPS is investigating the incident.”

Phaahla mentioned it was tough to know what triggered the bull to assault the pair.

Explaining what SANParks had carried out to assist the sufferer’s household, Phaahla mentioned: “We have counselled the family, arranged a memorial service and we are busy with funeral arrangements, ongoing counselling has been offered.”

Mathebula was from Tzaneen in Limpopo and had been working for the Kruger National Park for 10 years.

SANParks performing CEO Dumisani Dlamini expressed unhappiness over the incident.

“Very few people have the courage and necessary skills to perform the important undertaking, other than rangers, of which Shando was and will forever be part of. His dedication was influenced by the need to promote the principles of conservation and make sure that our fauna and flora are protected,” mentioned Dlamini.

“He will rank among rangers who have passed on while serving the people of South Africa, protecting the environment, and what the organisation stands for. Etlela hi kurhula – N’wana wa hina; may your soul rest in peace. You upheld the Ranger values and flew the SANParks flag high with dignity.”

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala confirmed the incident.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo couldn’t instantly reply to questions on the time of publishing. His response shall be added as soon as acquired.

Mathebula’s household couldn’t be reached on the time of publishing.

