Buffalo community coming to grips with city’s worst mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo neighborhood is coming collectively to start the therapeutic course of someday after a gunman shot and killed 10 individuals and wounded three at a grocery retailer.

The suspect, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, allegedly arrived on the Tops market armed and carrying tactical gear earlier than turning a quiet Saturday afternoon right into a nightmare for thus many.

“I was in aisle 14 putting up tags for our next week’s sale, and that’s when I heard the shots being fired inside the store,” one man informed CBS2’s Kevin Rincon. “I grabbed my produce manager, my night ops manager, like four or five customers and told them to get in the conference room and I barricaded the door.”

Police mentioned Gendron is from a small city greater than three hours away.

Buffalo’s mayor mentioned the gunman’s intention was “to take as many Black people as possible,” a perception that has the neighborhood on edge.

Dozens got here out for a vigil turned rally Sunday as individuals battle with a variety of feelings, from disappointment and anger to downright frustration.

Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke at a memorial not removed from the rally.

“This is in a league of its own. This is a whole new dimension, where you’ve attacked people because of the color of the skin, because you are a coward, and I want to silence those voices now,” Hochul mentioned.

Gendron was charged with first-degree homicide. He pleaded not responsible. If convicted, he faces the potential for life in jail with out parole.