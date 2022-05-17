Buffalo mass shooting: Help accessing food, mental health services and more

BUFFALO — Gov. Kathy Hochul introduced $2.8 million in funding to assist the Buffalo shooting victims and surrounding group.

“The past 24 hours have been traumatizing for New Yorkers, and my administration will spare no effort to ensure the victims of this act of terrorism by a white supremacist are receiving all the resources and support they need,” Hochul mentioned in an announcement Sunday. “The entire world is watching how we will come together as New Yorkers to overcome this unthinkable tragedy. Buffalo, my hometown, is the City of Good Neighbors and New York State will be good neighbors for them.”

Mental Health Services

Our hearts are with the folks of Buffalo…these previous days have been rather a lot for New Yorkers. If it is advisable to speak to somebody NY Project hope is right here to assist. It’s free and confidential to speak with a skilled disaster counselor at 1-844-863-9314 or go to https://t.co/GUDV4B8T7G. pic.twitter.com/k6tSOHC3js — NY Project Hope (@NYProjectHope) May 16, 2022

The governor mentioned free disaster counselors can be found seven days per week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the NY Project Hope Line at 844-863-9314.

Transportation and Food Access

We’re working with companions to make sure our neighbors on Buffalo’s East Side can get groceries.

➡️ Take a fare-waived @NFTAMetro bus

➡️ Use a free @TopsMarkets shuttle

➡️ Get a free Uber or Lyft

➡️ Pick up free groceries from @FeedMoreWNY Up-to-date information: https://t.co/Xf9rUMdL1a — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 16, 2022

Tops Markets will likely be offering a free shuttle from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day from Jefferson Ave. and Riley Street to close by Tops on Elmwood Ave.

To Our Community ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7onounso5u — Tops Markets (@TopsMarkets) May 16, 2022

NFTA-Metro will even be waiving fares on the 12 Utica, 13 Kensington, 18 Jefferson and 24 Genesee traces.

In response to Saturday’s tragedy, the NFTA will waive bus fares on the next routes by means of the top of May: 12 Utica, 13 Kensington, 18 Jefferson, and 24 Genesee. #BuffaloStrong pic.twitter.com/8odqxEG1YZ — Metro Bus & Rail (@NFTAMetro) May 16, 2022

Hochul introduced she’s partnering with ride-share firms Lyft and Uber to offer rides to and from native grocery shops. Riders in zip codes 14208 and 14209 can get a reduced journey to and from Tops Friendly Markets at 425 Niagara Street and Price Rite at 250 Elmwood Avenue.

Lyft riders can use the code “BuffaloUp” for as much as $25, and Uber riders can use “SHOPBUF” for as much as $20.

The #Buffalo capturing occurred in what’s generally known as a “Food Desert” — affecting the *only* supermarket in walking distance. 🚨🗣 Residents, use code “BuffaloLyftUp” without spending a dime rides to & from grocery shops in different areas. Details through @GovKathyHochul

(https://t.co/FMYNme9VNT) — Lyft (@lyft) May 15, 2022

Additionally, Tops Markets and FeedMore Western New York will distribute free meals for these in want from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 347 Ferry Street and from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1100 Jefferson Avenue.

For these in want of meals help or seeking to make a donation, view our checklist of sources, up to date on 5/16 at 8:35 p.m. As our response is quickly evolving, please test again often for data and updates as they turn out to be obtainable.#Buffalo #WNY #BuffaloNY pic.twitter.com/KMrnhfFLFP — FeedMore WNY (@feedmorewny) May 17, 2022

Covering Funeral Costs

I simply spoke to NY Governor Hochul who’s now in Buffalo. I instructed her NAN will give monetary help to any of the households that need assistance w/ funeral prices, they need to not must fund elevate for this. We all want to face by these households. — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) May 15, 2022

Hochul additionally mentioned the state Office of Victim Services will covers funeral and burial bills as much as $6,000, and the National Action Network has provided to cowl extra funeral prices.

OVS members will likely be readily available this week to assist residents entry this help.

