Buffalo mass shooting: Help accessing food, mental health services and more
BUFFALO — Gov. Kathy Hochul introduced $2.8 million in funding to assist the Buffalo shooting victims and surrounding group.
“The past 24 hours have been traumatizing for New Yorkers, and my administration will spare no effort to ensure the victims of this act of terrorism by a white supremacist are receiving all the resources and support they need,” Hochul mentioned in an announcement Sunday. “The entire world is watching how we will come together as New Yorkers to overcome this unthinkable tragedy. Buffalo, my hometown, is the City of Good Neighbors and New York State will be good neighbors for them.”
Mental Health Services
The governor mentioned free disaster counselors can be found seven days per week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the NY Project Hope Line at 844-863-9314.
Transportation and Food Access
Tops Markets will likely be offering a free shuttle from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day from Jefferson Ave. and Riley Street to close by Tops on Elmwood Ave.
NFTA-Metro will even be waiving fares on the 12 Utica, 13 Kensington, 18 Jefferson and 24 Genesee traces.
Hochul introduced she’s partnering with ride-share firms Lyft and Uber to offer rides to and from native grocery shops. Riders in zip codes 14208 and 14209 can get a reduced journey to and from Tops Friendly Markets at 425 Niagara Street and Price Rite at 250 Elmwood Avenue.
Lyft riders can use the code “BuffaloUp” for as much as $25, and Uber riders can use “SHOPBUF” for as much as $20.
Additionally, Tops Markets and FeedMore Western New York will distribute free meals for these in want from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 347 Ferry Street and from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1100 Jefferson Avenue.
Covering Funeral Costs
Hochul additionally mentioned the state Office of Victim Services will covers funeral and burial bills as much as $6,000, and the National Action Network has provided to cowl extra funeral prices.
OVS members will likely be readily available this week to assist residents entry this help.
