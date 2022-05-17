Buffalo suspect had plans to continue his killing rampage: Commissioner

Payton Gendron, the 18-year-old who allegedly gunned down 10 individuals — all of whom have been Black — at a Tops grocery retailer in Buffalo, New York, would have continued his rampage had he not been stopped, Buffalo Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia instructed ABC News.

“We have uncovered information that if he escaped the [Tops] supermarket, he had plans to continue his attack,” Gramaglia mentioned. “He had plans to continue driving down Jefferson Ave. to shoot more Black people … possibly go to another store [or] location.”

Authorities are calling Saturday’s bloodbath a “racially motivated hate crime.”

“This was well-planned … by a sick person,” Gramaglia mentioned.

Evidence factors to Gendron self-radicalizing when the pandemic started, spending inordinate quantities of time engrossing himself on hate posts on social media, in response to a senior regulation enforcement supply briefed on the case.

Law enforcement assessed that in May 2020, the teenager watched a 17-minute video of the gunman who attacked two mosques in New Zealand in 2019, killing 51 people.

In current months and weeks, among the objects Gendron posted on social media turned more and more violent in tone, a senior regulation enforcement supply mentioned.

Gendron — who’s from Conklin, New York, about 200 miles from Buffalo — went to Buffalo in early March, Gramaglia mentioned at a information convention Monday.

FBI Director Christopher Wray known as the capturing a “hate crime and an act of racially motivated violent extremism” on a Monday name with state and native companions, in response to a supply acquainted with the telephone name.

“The FBI is committed to thoroughly and aggressively investigating Saturday’s attack,” Wray mentioned, in response to a supply acquainted with the decision. “Racially motivated violence will not be tolerated in this country.”

Gendron underwent a psychological well being analysis after he expressed a need final June to hold out a murder-suicide. But he was nonetheless in a position to legally purchase the semiautomatic rifle police mentioned was used within the assault as a result of no felony costs resulted from his encounter with New York State Police.

Gramaglia instructed ABC News the character of Gendron’s risk final June was “generalized” and included nothing particular.

Officers responded to Saturday’s capturing inside one minute and once they approached the suspect, the teenager put his assault rifle to his neck, in response to the commissioner.

The commissioner praised the responding officers who he mentioned deescalated the scenario and satisfied the gunman to drop his weapon, saving numerous lives.

Multiple high-capacity magazines have been recovered on Gendron and in his automotive, the commissioner mentioned. While he declined to say what proof pointed to further capturing plans, the commissioner mentioned investigators have been going by means of his telephone and different electronics.

Police decided Gendron arrived in Buffalo on Friday through license plate reader and different proof, the commissioner mentioned. Police are nonetheless working to find out the place he stayed in a single day earlier than Saturday’s assault.

Shonnell Harris Teague, an operations supervisor at Tops, mentioned she noticed Gendron sitting on a bench outdoors of the shop on Friday afternoon. She mentioned he was there for a number of hours with a camper bag on his again, wearing the identical camouflage outfit he wore Saturday.

She mentioned Gendron entered the shop Friday night, and appeared as if he was bothering prospects. Teague requested him to depart and he did so with out an argument.

The subsequent time Teague noticed him was on Saturday as a mass capturing unfolded at her retailer. She escaped out of the again when she noticed Gendron.

“I see him with his gear on and his gun and how it was all strapped on. … I seen all the other bodies on the ground. … It was just a nightmare,” she mentioned.

Gendron has been arraigned on one depend of first-degree homicide and is due again in courtroom on May 19.

Meanwhile, a Buffalo man, Joseph Chowaniec, has been charged with making terroristic threats after he allegedly referenced the grocery store capturing throughout threatening telephone calls to a pizzeria and a brewery on Sunday, the ﻿Erie County District Attorney’s Office mentioned.

“Let this case send a message,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn mentioned Monday. “He’s facing seven years in jail — and that’s what anyone in the public is gonna face if … they want to reference the awful tragedy at Tops.”

Chowaniec, 52, was arraigned on Monday and is ready to return to courtroom on May 20.

ABC News’ Pierre Thomas, Luke Barr and Miles Cohen contributed to this report.