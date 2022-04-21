Building blocks of engineering career constructed with Lego
After graduating from the University of Wollongong 5 years in the past, graduate Lachlan Maloney, 27, has constructed a start-up, created software program that teaches folks tips on how to play guitar and landed a prestigious job as a marine engineer on the Department of Defence in Canberra.
His college journey began early when he was nonetheless in highschool in Tamworth, about three hours northwest of Newcastle. He discovered about UOW throughout a college presentation and determined to take a highway journey to the South Coast to study extra in regards to the college.
“Right away, I fell in love with the campus and its liveliness, and the proximity to the ocean was appealing too. So I applied while still completing my HSC and got in on early entry, starting with a mechanical engineering degree,” Maloney mentioned.
As a toddler, Maloney had dreamt of changing into an archaeologist, fantasising about discovering dinosaur bones, digging them out and placing them into museums.
“I’ve always been very much into Lego. I loved building sets with my grandfather, a skilled Lego builder, and later, I became a fan of Lego Mechatronics. Then, high school was a busy time, full of local science competitions, so studying engineering was such a natural, aligned choice for me,” he mentioned.
Building on his Lego ardour, Maloney’s curiosity in engineering shortly advanced into mechatronics earlier than he switched levels to review Mechatronics, Robotics and Automation. He additionally enrolled within the iAccelerate program, a enterprise accelerator and incubator program run by the University of Wollongong for native start-ups and entrepreneurs.
He drew on his ardour for mechatronics and music to co-found InstaShred – a start-up that develops cool software program for budding musicians. Built as an interactive LED guitar that pairs with a smartphone, this system exhibits aspiring guitarists the place to put their fingers.
“Playing the guitar has always been my passion, but so is software-building. So I teamed up with a group of UOW student engineers to create something that could help motivate people to pick up a guitar and start learning,” Lachlan says.