Building blocks of engineering career constructed with Lego

After graduating from the University of Wollongong 5 years in the past, graduate Lachlan Maloney, 27, has constructed a start-up, created software program that teaches folks tips on how to play guitar and landed a prestigious job as a marine engineer on the Department of Defence in Canberra.

University of Wollongong graduate Lachlan Maloney. Credit:Rohan Thomson

His college journey began early when he was nonetheless in highschool in Tamworth, about three hours northwest of Newcastle. He discovered about UOW throughout a college presentation and determined to take a highway journey to the South Coast to study extra in regards to the college.

“Right away, I fell in love with the campus and its liveliness, and the proximity to the ocean was appealing too. So I applied while still completing my HSC and got in on early entry, starting with a mechanical engineering degree,” Maloney mentioned.

As a toddler, Maloney had dreamt of changing into an archaeologist, fantasising about discovering dinosaur bones, digging them out and placing them into museums.