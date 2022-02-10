Building collapse in northwest Syria kills four, including three children

A constructing collapse in northwest Syria killed a girl and three of her kids, whereas her husband and three different kids survived, the opposition Syrian Civil Defense group stated Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The collapse of the constructing Wednesday night time on the southern fringe of town of Idlib got here as northwest Syria has been witnessing weeks of rain and snow.

The Syrian Civil Defense, also called the White Helmets, stated rescue operations within the two-story constructing lasted about 4 hours. The mom and one in every of her kids have been already lifeless when rescuers pulled them out, whereas two kids succumbed to their wounds shortly afterward, the civil protection stated.

Later at night time, the daddy and three different kids have been extracted alive and brought to the hospital for remedy.

Idlib province is the final insurgent stronghold in war-torn Syria, and is dwelling to about 3 million individuals, lots of them internally displaced.

Syria’s battle that started in March 2011 has killed almost half 1,000,000 individuals and displaced half the nation’s pre-war inhabitants of 23 million.

Read extra:

Syria opposition slams UN’s ‘step for step’ peace push

Clashes after US raid in Syria kill 13, including 6 children

Biden says ISIS leader killed during US raid in Syria