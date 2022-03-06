Building of Azerbaijani honorary consulate in Kharkiv seriously damaged – MFA (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 6

Trend:

The constructing of the honorary consulate of Azerbaijan in Kharkiv

was severely broken on account of air strikes on the territory

the place the consulate constructing is situated, Trend reviews citing the

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

At the identical time, the automobile belonging to the consular officer fell

into disrepair.

“Employees of the honorary consulate weren’t injured and are

now in a protected place,” the ministry stated in a press release.