Europe
Building of Azerbaijani honorary consulate in Kharkiv seriously damaged – MFA (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 6
Trend:
The constructing of the honorary consulate of Azerbaijan in Kharkiv
was severely broken on account of air strikes on the territory
the place the consulate constructing is situated, Trend reviews citing the
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
At the identical time, the automobile belonging to the consular officer fell
into disrepair.
“Employees of the honorary consulate weren’t injured and are
now in a protected place,” the ministry stated in a press release.