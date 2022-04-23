Building That Housed Green Ooze To Be Demolished In Madison Heights

(CBS DETROIT) — Madison Heights Mayor Roslyn Grafstein says though Electro-Plating Services made headlines in December 2019 following a chemical spill on Interstate 696, the enterprise raised considerations within the metropolis for years.

“Our legal team has been trying to get this condemned, trying to get this cleaned-up but the current owner has continuously fought us every step of the way,” Grafstein mentioned.

READ MORE: Pistons, CODE313 Hosts ‘STEAM SLAM’ To Expose Students To Tech and Tech Careers

The inexperienced ooze that was discovered leaking on the freeway is hexavalent chromium, a carcinogen.

The public well being hazard pushed town council to approve the location to be demolished.

“We have some funding from the state and from the county to help with demolition costs,” Grafstein mentioned.

“A few weeks ago, council approved a contractor who is skilled in this type of demolition.”

The course of kicked off Friday, however it would take weeks to flatten the construction.

READ MORE: Man From Alpena Wins $1M Mega Millions Prize

“Because of the nature of the contamination, it’s not just oh, it’s going to be demolished, here’s a wrecking ball, It all goes to landfill,” Grafstein mentioned.

“They need to go through, they need to process everything, and they need to make sure that everything that’s coming out of there isn’t going to then further contaminate something else.”

Back in 2016, the state shut down Electro-Plating Services after 50 years in enterprise attributable to many years of chemical mismanagement.

The proprietor, Gary Sayers, was sentenced to at least one 12 months in federal jail for unlawful storage of hazardous chemical compounds.

He was additionally ordered to pay $1.4 million in restitution.

MORE NEWS: Detroit Teen Charged In Non-Fatal Shooting Of 2-Year-Old Brother

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials might not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.