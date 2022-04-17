Buksa, Polster Net Goals In Revs 2-1 Win Over Charlotte FC

FOXBORO (NE Revolution) – The New England Revolution (2-4-1, 7 pts.) defeated Charlotte FC (3-5-0; 9 pts.), 2-1, on Saturday night time at Gillette Stadium. Forward Adam Buksa opened the scoring with a header simply eight minutes into the match. Midfielder Matt Polster added to New England’s lead with a right-footed deflection into the online within the 72nd minute. Midfielder Christian Ortiz scored for the guests within the eighty fifth minute.

Tonight’s win marked New England’s first victory in league play because the house opener on March 5 in opposition to FC Dallas, ending a four-game dropping streak in MLS play. New England raced out to a swift 1-0 lead when Buksa, who returned to the beginning lineup following a one-game pink card suspension, transformed on a cross from defender Brandon Bye. Buksa’s tally was his twenty fifth aim from open play within the MLS common season or playoffs, tied for second most within the league since he arrived in 2020.

Polster, who surpassed 10,000 profession minutes performed in tonight’s match, additionally registered an help on Buksa’s aim and later doubled New England’s lead on an unassisted tally within the 72nd minute when he blocked a Charlotte clearance close to the aim line. This marks the 28-year-old’s first goal-and-assist efficiency in MLS.

Goalkeeper Brad Knighton, who collected his first win of his club-record twelfth season with New England, logged a season-high 5 saves in his third consecutive begin. Defender Andrew Farrell made his 275th MLS begin, guiding New England’s backline with a team-high six clearances. Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena collected his fortieth league victory with New England tonight, bettering his report with the Revolution to 40-19-24 and his MLS-record wins whole to 242.

The Revolution are again on the highway subsequent weekend with a go to to D.C. United at Audi Field on Saturday, April 23. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and airs on WSBK-TV38, myRITV, Cozi TV, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio in Portuguese.