Bulgaria bolstered by NATO forces

The United States has agreed to offer a Stryker mechanised infantry firm to Bulgaria below a NATO drive to bolster its jap flank after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The USA agreed to provide a Stryker company,” Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov instructed a press convention alongside US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.

“This is a strong sign to all of our allies in NATO.”

Bulgaria, amongst Moscow’s closest allies through the Cold War period however now a NATO and European Union member state, is establishing a battlegroup of as much as 1000 troops below the operational command of NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

The battlegroup is anticipated to additionally host troops from different allied nations.

“I wanted to underscore the importance of the announcement that Bulgaria has established and is leading a NATO multinational battlegroup,” Austin mentioned.

“It is an important step and we fully support it.”

Petkov mentioned Bulgaria would proceed to ship humanitarian support to Ukraine and soak up Ukrainian refugees from the struggle, however it was not contemplating sending any weaponry to Kyiv in the interim as his Black Sea nation was too near the battle.