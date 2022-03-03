Bulgaria expels two Russian diplomats for spying amid Ukraine tensions

Bulgaria says it has expelled two Russian diplomats for spying amid tensions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Bulgarian international ministry introduced that it had acquired proof that the 2 suspects have been concerned in “intelligence activities”.

Ministry spokesperson Mitko Dimitrov informed reporters on Wednesday that the diplomats had 48 hours to go away Bulgaria.

According to the prosecutor’s workplace, one of many Russian diplomats had acquired confidential info from a Bulgarian defence ministry official since 2016.

Bulgaria has historically had shut financial relations with Russia however tensions have heightened between the 2 nations since October 2019.

At least 8 Russian diplomats and one technical assistant on the embassy in Sofia have been expelled on espionage charges in the last two years.

Six Bulgarian nationals — together with army intelligence officers — have been additionally detained on suspicion of spying for Russia final November.

Russia is more likely to reply on to the newest expulsions, in line with state media.