Bulgaria expels two Russian diplomats over spying allegations

Bulgaria has given two Russian diplomats 48 hours to depart the nation over accusations of spying, Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska mentioned on Wednesday.

Bulgaria, Moscow’s closest ally through the Cold War however now a European Union and NATO member state that has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has expelled eight different Russian diplomats over suspected spying since October 2019.

“Two Russian diplomats have been declared persona non grata, after we received a letter from the chief prosecutor,” Genchovska advised reporters.

Prosecutors on Wednesday accused one Russian diplomat of espionage and mentioned a Bulgarian reserve normal was being investigated for handing out info thought of to be state secrets and techniques to the Russian diplomat. The prosecutors didn’t present

particulars of the timing of the occasions.

In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Bulgaria has stepped up work on probes linked to nationwide safety and authorities have been assessing whether or not extra Russian diplomats had breached their standing, a authorities spokeswoman mentioned.

The international ministry has handed a second notice to a consultant of the Russian Embassy in Sofia to protest towards a current publication seen as offensive to Bulgaria and its Western allies on social media.

In a February 28 Facebook publish, the embassy mentioned a variety of Russian authorities web sites had been blocked or have been displaying incorrectly in Bulgaria, due to “the information aggression by Washington and its Euro-Atlantic henchmen.”

