Bulgaria MPs vote to abolish ‘golden passport’ scheme

MPs in Bulgaria have backed a call to finish the controversial issuing of so-called “golden passports”.

Lawmakers voted in favour of two amendments that can stop foreigners from buying EU citizenship in trade for big investments.

The European Union has once more condemned the issuing of “golden passports” after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The schemes have lengthy been criticised for hyperlinks to corruption and cash laundering.

Since 2013, rich international residents may make investments a million levs (€511,000) in Bulgaria to acquire everlasting residency. They may additionally acquire Bulgarian citizenship for one more funding of €511,000.

But the brand new Bulgarian authorities — which had pledged to root out corruption — introduced its intention to abolish the “golden passport” scheme.

Despite the brand new amendments, international residents may nonetheless acquire residency in trade for investments.

But Bulgaria’s safety company will now examine residents which have already obtained residency or citizenship rights.

More than 130,000 individuals are believed benefited from EU “golden passports” between 2011 and 2019, in trade for investments of over €21.8 billion.

In Bulgaria, over 100 foreigners — primarily from Russia, China and the Middle East — had obtained a “golden passport” since 2013.

Earlier this month, the Maltese government announced it would be suspending the “golden passports” for Russian and Belarussian nationals.