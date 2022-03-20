Bulgaria refuses military aid for Ukraine amid US defence talks

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin is on a two-day vist to Bulgaria for talks with Bulgarian PM Kiril Petkov and Defence Minister Dragomir Zakov.

They will focus on US-Bulgarian defence cooperation and NATO’s plans to spice up its japanese flank amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Petkov has dominated out offering navy assist to Ukraine however mentioned his nation, a NATO ally, will proceed to offer humanitarian help.

“Bulgaria will continue to do everything possible to aid the Ukrainians in this hard war and this huge aggression that the Russian Federation has been inflicting on them,” he instructed reporters.

“But being so close to the conflict, right now, military aid for Ukraine won’t be possible.”

Bulgaria, which does not border Ukraine but has received thousands of refugees, has agreed to host a new contingent of NATO troops as part of the alliance’s push to reinforce its eastern flank.

A battlegroup of up to 1,000 troops under the operational command of NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe will be established.

The US Defence Secretary thanked Petkov for his support.

“We additionally talked in regards to the issues that our forces are doing collectively and positively we stay grаteful for his management and to Bulgaria for internet hosting a battlegroup right here,” Austin mentioned.

Meanwhile, protesters rallied in a park close to Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry whereas the talks have been going down.

Surrounded by police, they chanted and held up banners, whereas some waved Bulgarian and Russian flags.