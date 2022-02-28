Bulgaria sacks minister for saying Ukraine invasion was not a ‘war’

Bulgaria’s defence minister has been dismissed after stating the Russian invasion of Ukraine shouldn’t be referred to as “war”.

Stefan Yanev sparked a backlash over a submit on Facebook through which he referred to as for individuals “not to use lightly the term ‘war'”.

Instead, he prompt that it’s labelled a “military operation,” echoing the language of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Yanev — who had served as Bulgaria’s caretaker prime minister final yr — had nonetheless condemned Moscow’s “unacceptable aggression”.

But Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Kiril Petkov confirmed on Monday that Yanev had been dismissed from his submit.

The determination is to be ratified later as we speak by a unprecedented council of ministers after which by parliament on Tuesday.

“No minister in this government has the right to his own foreign policy, especially on Facebook,” Petkov stated in a statement.

“No minister can tell the government that his stay is a function of cabinet stability,” the Prime Minister added.

“This government will not pursue stability, it will pursue the right actions and principled positions.”

NGOs had been calling for Yanev’s resignation for a number of days over his “inappropriate” behaviour, whereas a web based petition had gathered hundreds of signatures.

Petkov added it was not in Bulgaria’s nationwide pursuits to be “silent” on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and said the federal government ought to “clearly express a position that condemns these policies and actions”.

“When we see that one Slavic country is attacking another Slavic country in a fratricidal war, without a real reason, we must state clearly – this war must stop,” Petkov advised reporters on Monday.

“We, as the EU, must do everything possible to end this,” he added.

In December, Yanev had been reluctant to welcome NATO troops on Bulgarian soil, arguing that “this would increase tensions in the region”.

The former army common can also be an in depth ally of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and had beforehand served as deputy prime minister, earlier than being handed the caretaker PM position final April for a number of months.