Bulgaria says will veto EU oil sanctions on Russia if it does not get derogation

Bulgaria is not going to assist European Union’s new set of sanctions against Russia if the Balkan nation doesn’t get a derogation from the proposed ban on shopping for Russian oil, Deputy Prime Minister Assen Vassilev stated late on Sunday.

European Union governments moved nearer on Sunday to agreeing to robust sanctions in opposition to Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, however scheduled extra talks for Monday to work out how to make sure nations most depending on Russian power can cope.

“The talks will continue tomorrow, on Tuesday too, a meeting of the leaders may be needed to conclude them. Our position is very clear. If there be a derogation for some of the countries, we want to get a derogation too,” Vassilev instructed nationwide BNT tv.

“If not, we will not support the sanctions. But I do not expect to get to that, based on the talks at the moment,” he stated.

Landlocked Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, which all rely closely on Russian crude delivered by way of Soviet-era pipelines face a problem to safe various sources and have requested for a derogation from the ban. Bulgaria has additionally requested a derogation.

The European Commission proposed adjustments on Friday to its preliminary deliberate embargo on Russian oil to offer the three nations extra time to shift their power provides, whereas Bulgaria was not supplied concessions, EU sources stated.

Vassilev stated Bulgaria additionally must get a derogation, as its solely refinery on the Black Sea port of Burgas wanted time to improve its de-sulphurization amenities mandatory to change to processing solely non-Russian crude.

Neftochim Burgas refinery, owned by Russia’s LUKOIL , is the dominant gas supplier within the Balkan nation, the poorest within the 27-member bloc. At current, half of the oil it processes comes from Russia.

Lack of an exemption would both pose critical environmental dangers to the area of Burgas or drive the oil refinery to lower processing, which might create a deficit and additional enhance gas costs, he stated.

