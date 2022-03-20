Bulgaria signals historic shift from Russian gas

Press play to take heed to this text

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is prompting Bulgaria to suppose the unthinkable — and break up with Russian pure fuel.

For many years, Bulgaria’s vitality coverage has been formed underneath stress from Russian vitality firms, just like the state-owned pure fuel producer Gazprom and the petroleum big Lukoil.

But in a probably historic transfer that might redraw the European vitality map, the nation’s Deputy Prime Minister Asen Vassilev stated that when Bulgaria’s 10-year take care of Gazprom expires on the finish of 2022, Sofia will look elsewhere to satisfy its pure fuel wants.

“In this situation, there cannot be talks with Gazprom,” Vassilev advised Bulgarian National Radio. “There are alternatives.”

Vassilev’s announcement comes simply months earlier than the deliberate completion of a pipeline linking Bulgaria’s community with Greece — a mission that U.S. and European diplomats have lengthy suspected Moscow was pushing Sofia to cease. Bulgaria has a number of the deepest ties to Moscow of any nation within the European Union however its new government, which took energy in December, is making an attempt to chart a extra unambiguously pro-Western trajectory

The pipeline — generally known as the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector — would introduce flexibility into the southeastern European fuel market, probably permitting international locations within the area to diversify away from Russian fuel and bettering connections between the EU and Middle Eastern and Central Asian fuel producers.

According to Bulgarian Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov, the mission is anticipated to permit the nation to ramp up its fuel capability from three to 5 billion cubic meters of fuel imports per yr and supply Sofia with a hyperlink to a deliberate LNG terminal scheduled to turn out to be operational within the Greek metropolis of Alexandroupolis in 2023.

Sofia can even search to extend imports from Azerbaijan, which already provides Bulgaria with 1 billion cubic meters of fuel per yr. The deputy prime minister stated that prices might be stored in test if a standard EU fuel provide settlement was signed with Baku, arguing that “when there are larger volumes, better prices can be achieved.”

LNG imports are more likely to lead to dearer fuel for Bulgaria, however Vassilev stated the change had turn out to be an crucial because of the struggle in Ukraine.

“This is not just a Bulgarian position: this is a common European strategy,” he stated, invoking the current settlement made by EU leaders in Versailles to “phase out our dependency on Russian gas, oil and coal imports as soon as possible.”