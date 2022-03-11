Bulgaria to accelerate green energy transition

Akuo has introduced that it has efficiently secured the refinancing of a portfolio of 5 operational hydroelectric energy crops in Bulgaria with a capability of 15.5 MW, the France-based impartial world energy producer and developer introduced on March 2.

According to Akuo, this deal follows the acquisition, in March 2021, of PVB Power Bulgaria who runs these five-assets, which were operational since 2010-2013 and are positioned on the Iskar River close to Svoghe. Bridge funding from Eiffel Energy Transition Fund made the acquisition doable whereas the banking refinancing was undertaken by the EBRD and UniCredit Bulbank. Akuo can be partnering with RGREEN INVEST by its INFRAGREEN IV fund, who thus turns into a joint shareholder of those property alongside Akuo, to the tune of 49%.

This refinancing operation by the EBRD and UniCredit Bulbank permits Akuo to liberate monetary sources that might be used to develop different greenfield renewable tasks within the EBRD’s nations of operation.

Bulgaria has set a goal of accelerating the share of renewable power in its electrical energy combine to over 30% by 2030. This goal features a 2.6 GW enhance within the nation’s renewable electrical energy capability to achieve virtually 7 GW by that point. The Svoghe portfolio will considerably bolster nationwide efforts to satisfy this goal: by overlaying the electrical energy consumption of greater than 20,000 Bulgarian households, it represents the equal of 35,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions prevented yearly.

“Today more than ever, the EBRD and UniCredit’s involvement in this renewable energy project sends a strong signal for Bulgaria’s energy independence,” Akuo Chairman Eric Scotto stated, including, “We could not have dreamt of better partners in 2022 to accompany this project”.

UniCredit Bulbank and the EBRD stated in a joint assertion they may assist Akuo to broaden its actions in Bulgaria and in parallel to assist allow the addition of extra renewable technology capability regionally. “This collaboration between the EBRD and Unicredit Bulbank demonstrates the importance that both institutions attach to cleaner technologies and the promotion of renewable resources,” they stated.

RGREEN INVEST CEO Nicolas Rochon stated this operation breaks new floor for his firm, confirming their strategic ambition with INFRAGREEN IV to assist their companions by fairness financing, in addition to broaden our investments in partially service provider power tasks that optimize the profitability of renewable property. “This promising incursion in Bulgaria is paving the way for future ones in the region. The trust and resiliency underpinning our relationship with Akuo, our historical partner, are driving its success every step of the way,” he stated.