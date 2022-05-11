Bulgaria to receive US LNG deliveries from June

Bulgaria will obtain US liquefied pure fuel (LNG) provides from June to assist it after Russia’s Gazprom minimize off fuel deliveries, the federal government mentioned on Wednesday.

The association was agreed at a gathering between Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and US Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, the federal government mentioned.

“Real deliveries of liquefied natural gas to Bulgaria at prices lower than the ones of Gazprom have been agreed as of June,” the federal government mentioned in an announcement, with out elaborating.

Gazprom minimize off fuel deliveries to Bulgaria and Poland on April 27 for refusing to pay in rubles. Bulgaria consumes about 3 billion cubic meters of fuel per 12 months, of which over 90 % was coming from Russia.

Bulgaria has stepped up talks with Azerbaijan to extend fuel deliveries and is seeking to agree LNG offers through terminals in Greece and Turkey.

It has additionally known as for widespread EU fuel purchases to make costs extra aggressive.

