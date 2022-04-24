Bulgarian gymnast wins gold medal in ball exercise at World Cup in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The consultant

of Bulgaria Boryana Kalein received the gold medal of the FIG World Cup

in rhythmic gymnastics in Baku within the train with the ball,

Trend experiences. Her

consequence was 33.050 factors.

The Italian athlete Milena Baldassarri (30.800 factors) received the

silver medal, one other Italian athlete Sofia Raffaelli (30.650

factors) received the bronze medal.

Azerbaijani athlete Arzu Jalilova took fifth place with a rating

of 30.100 factors.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in Baku from

April 22 by April 24. Some 130 athletes from 31 nations,

together with 42 particular person and 84 group gymnasts (14 teams), are

participating within the competitors.

The Azerbaijani nationwide crew is represented in all World Cup

finals by following athletes: Arzu Jalilova will carry out within the

train with a hoop, ball and ribbon, Zohra Agamirova will

show a program with a hoop and golf equipment, and the crew in group

workouts will first current a composition with 5 hoops, and

then three ribbons and two balls. The crew consists of Gullu

Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Gummatova,

Elizaveta Luzan and Daria Sorokina.

The day earlier than the crew of Azerbaijan in group workouts received the

“silver” of the World Cup within the all-around.