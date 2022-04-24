Bulgarian gymnast wins gold medal in ball exercise at World Cup in Baku
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The consultant
of Bulgaria Boryana Kalein received the gold medal of the FIG World Cup
in rhythmic gymnastics in Baku within the train with the ball,
Trend experiences. Her
consequence was 33.050 factors.
The Italian athlete Milena Baldassarri (30.800 factors) received the
silver medal, one other Italian athlete Sofia Raffaelli (30.650
factors) received the bronze medal.
Azerbaijani athlete Arzu Jalilova took fifth place with a rating
of 30.100 factors.
The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in Baku from
April 22 by April 24. Some 130 athletes from 31 nations,
together with 42 particular person and 84 group gymnasts (14 teams), are
participating within the competitors.
The Azerbaijani nationwide crew is represented in all World Cup
finals by following athletes: Arzu Jalilova will carry out within the
train with a hoop, ball and ribbon, Zohra Agamirova will
show a program with a hoop and golf equipment, and the crew in group
workouts will first current a composition with 5 hoops, and
then three ribbons and two balls. The crew consists of Gullu
Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Gummatova,
Elizaveta Luzan and Daria Sorokina.
The day earlier than the crew of Azerbaijan in group workouts received the
“silver” of the World Cup within the all-around.