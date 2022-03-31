Bulldogs break through for first AFL win

The Western Bulldogs have ridden their luck and survived a plague of inaccuracy in entrance of objective to open their account for the AFL season with a scrappy 11-point win over Sydney.

Cody Weightman kicked 4 objectives and Tim English starred because the Dogs withstood a second-half problem of their 9.17 (71) to 9.6 (60) victory at Marvel Stadium on Thursday evening.

A 50-metre penalty towards Jack Macrae gifted Swans teen Errol Gulden a objective that trimmed the margin to 5 factors with one minute left, however the house facet held on in a gripping end.

Dogs captain Marcus Bontempelli kicked the sealing objective with simply seconds remaining after Tom Liberatore broke away from a vital stoppage on the wing.

There was a bitter word for the Dogs when Zaine Cordy was being substituted out with concussion earlier than half-time and there could also be considerations over English’s large bump on Nick Blakey late within the match.

Sydney misplaced ruckman Tom Hickey to a knee damage through the third time period.

There had been shades of the 2016 grand ultimate because the Swans had been left aggrieved at a lop-sided free kick depend that favoured the house facet 31-14.

But the Bulldogs reversed a key development from their winless opening two rounds to dominate the contested possession depend (155-130) and loved a major benefit in forward-50 entries (59-49).

Josh Dunkley (31 disposals and 6 clearances), Jack Macrae (24 and 6) and Lachie Hunter (28 and 4) had been all outstanding, whereas English completed with 24 disposals, eight clearances, eight marks and 5 tackles.

Ryan Gardner had the job on Sydney famous person Lance Franklin, who kicked two objectives from 19 disposals, whereas Bailey Dale and Caleb Daniel rebounded properly off half-back.

Hickey was busy in an entertaining duel with English, gathering 18 disposals, six clearances and 21 hit-outs earlier than he limped off and left Joel Amartey to shoulder the ruck load.

Luke Parker (22 disposals and 6 clearances) fought exhausting for a Swans facet that was outgunned on the supply.

The Bulldogs held Sydney to only one objective within the first half and will have led by greater than 25 factors on the major break however wasted a string of possibilities in kicking 1.7 to 0.0 for the second time period.

The guests burst to life with three fast objectives upon the restart, trimming the margin to single figures, however had been held at bay as Weightman bobbed up with two essential objectives.

There was a third-quarter scare for the Bulldogs when Bontempelli reached throughout a charging Paddy McCartin in a marking contest and was hit within the left shoulder, then landed on it as he fell.

The Bulldogs’ skipper obtained up sore however stayed on the sphere.