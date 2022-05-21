Bulldogs fight off Suns to even AFL ledger

The Western Bulldogs have crushed a fast-finishing Gold Coast by 19 factors to say consecutive victories for the primary time in 2022 and get their AFL season firmly again on observe.

Luke Beveridge’s Bulldogs have struggled for consistency all season however in entrance of a buzzing crowd in Ballarat, snatched the ascendancy by way of 4 unanswered third-quarter targets, and by no means gave up their lead from there to prevail 15.16 (106) to 13.9 (87).

Claiming back-to-back wins evens the inconsistent Bulldogs’ ledger at 5-5 and units the Suns again to 4-6.

Marcus Bontempelli booted three clutch targets and had 24 disposals and Bailey Smith (34 disposals) continued his stellar season, whereas Ed Richards and Bailey Williams have been influential at half-back and half-forward respectively.

Aaron Naughton seemed set to interrupt the sport open with three first-half targets however was quietened by Sam Collins within the second half.

The Suns deserved loads of credit score for by no means giving up, particularly after dropping Rory Thompson to a second-quarter knee damage whereas they have been additionally with out Jy Farrar (concussion) after halftime.

It was solely Thompson’s third recreation again after lacking three seasons by way of two knee reconstructions.

Joel Jeffrey was sensible, booting 5 targets, and was supported by Ben Ainsworth (three targets) whereas David Swallow labored laborious in midfield.

The Bulldogs drew first blood however the Suns received a foothold within the recreation when Farrar marked on the ahead flank however Bulldogs teen Buku Khamis got here in late and excessive, making a gift of a direct 50-metre penalty and subsequently, a objective.

Bulldogs gun Naughton was ominous up ahead, booting two first-quarter targets whereas Jeffrey kicked a pair, together with one after the siren, to chop the quarter-time deficit to eight factors.

Naughton instinctively snapped his third early within the second time period however Gold Coast stayed within the recreation by way of a intelligent end from Ben Ainsworth, whereas Jeffrey added his third by intercepting a handball then snapping over his head.

The third interval proved a cagey affair till Josh Dunkley took an enormous seize and kicked really, with 200-gamer Adam Treloar, Robbie McComb and Bontempelli extending the lead past 5 targets.

Jeffrey stemmed the Suns’ bleeding by snapping his fourth and the Suns fought again from there.

The Bulldogs threatened to seal 4 factors on a number of events, particularly when Bontempelli booted his third from lengthy vary.

But Gold Coast fought again time and time once more within the ultimate time period, till McComb soccered his second with 37 seconds left, with Smith hammering house a beautiful objective on the ultimate siren.