Bulldogs part ways with coach Trent Barrett
Trent Barrett has coached his final recreation for the Bulldogs with the membership parting methods with the coach.
The choice was confirmed on Monday morning following a frenetic 24 hours of board discussions.
Barrett, who had gained simply 5 out of 34 video games answerable for the Bulldogs for the reason that begin of 2021, was below contract till the top of 2023.
Bulldogs administrators have been locked in a telephone hook-up early on Monday morning the place they mentioned Barrett’s future after a Magic Round loss to the Knights. It was these talks which successfully sealed Barrett’s destiny.
The membership had anticipated to climb the ladder after the NRL’s costliest recruitment drive within the low season, bringing Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Burton, Tevita Pangai jnr, Matt Dufty, Paul Vaughan, Brent Naden and Braidon Burns to the membership.
But they’ve solely recorded a slender first spherical win over the Cowboys and stirring victory over the Roosters by the opening 10 rounds.
The Magic Round collapse in opposition to the Knights – which adopted a demoralising loss to the Raiders – was sufficient for annoyed administrators to half methods with Barrett.
Canterbury officers cancelled a deliberate media session on Monday morning the place a number of gamers have been as a result of communicate to reporters.