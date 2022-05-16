Bulldogs part ways with coach Trent Barrett

Trent Barrett has coached his final recreation for the Bulldogs with the membership parting methods with the coach.

The choice was confirmed on Monday morning following a frenetic 24 hours of board discussions.

Barrett, who had gained simply 5 out of 34 video games answerable for the Bulldogs for the reason that begin of 2021, was below contract till the top of 2023.

Bulldogs administrators have been locked in a telephone hook-up early on Monday morning the place they mentioned Barrett’s future after a Magic Round loss to the Knights. It was these talks which successfully sealed Barrett’s destiny.