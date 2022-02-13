Bulldogs shock Crows in AFLW boilover

Western Bulldogs withstood a livid second-half revival from Adelaide to upset the beforehand unbeaten Crows by one level and break their highway drought in a large AFLW boilover at Norwood Oval on Sunday.

The Bulldogs, who received 8.1 (49) to 7.6 (48), and solely scored their first win of the season final week, by no means trailed and received away for the primary time since beating the Crows on the identical venue in spherical one in every of 2019.

Sparked by midfielders Ellie Blackburn and Kirsty Lamb, the guests scored the primary 19 factors and led by as a lot as 24 within the second quarter, as they surprised the Crows with their run, aggression and tenacity.

Adelaide dominated territory within the second half, however the Bulldogs held on regardless of enjoying greater than half the sport two gamers down.

Debutante Aurora Smith was compelled off the bottom early within the encounter with a knee harm, having logged a sort out however no disposals.

Brooke Lochland was additionally dominated out of the sport earlier than halftime after struggling a concussion following an unintended conflict with teammate Bonnie Toogood.

Adelaide trailed by 15 early within the closing quarter however objectives to Ashleigh Woodland and Stevie-Lee Thompson minimize the deficit to a few factors.

A pair extra Crows behinds arrange an unbelievable end, with Erin Phillips falling simply quick from a set shot and Caitlin Gould having a close-range kick smothered, because the Bulldogs desperately defended a few stoppages from round ten metres out within the closing minute.

“I just can’t believe in that last minute or so or so we didn’t let it go in,” Blackburn instructed Fox Footy.

“We were just yelling at each other ‘don’t let them score, don’t let them score.’

“We began off rather well and they’re a extremely good aspect, so we knew they have been going to return we simply needed to maintain on.”

By halftime, Adelaide had already conceded more points than in the entirety of any of their five previous games this season.

Blackburn finished with 23 disposals and Lamb 17 and Toogood kicked two goals.

Ebony Marinoff accumulated 26 disposals, Anne Hatchard 23 and Phillips 20, 16 of them in the second half.

Lisa Whiteley and Woodland each kicked two objectives, with the latter taking her season tally to 12, the very best within the competitors.