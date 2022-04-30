Bulldozer Row Reaches UK As MPs Slam Boris Johnson Trip To JCB Factory

Boris Johnson’s go to to the JCB manufacturing unit on April 21 was criticised as “tone-deaf”. AFP

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been slammed by two ladies MPs within the UK over his go to to a JCB manufacturing unit in Gujarat days after excavators razed properties and retailers in a number of states within the wake of communal clashes.

The MPs additionally questioned if the British Prime Minister introduced up the difficulty with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While the BJP-led governments and civic our bodies have careworn that the demolitions have been carried out to take away encroachment, the Opposition and activists have accused them of focusing on Muslims within the garb of eradicating encroachment.

Speaking within the UK’s House of Commons, Labour MP for Nottingham East, Nadia Whittome, questioned if Prime Minister Johnson’s current go to to India had helped legitimise the demolitions carried out by the BJP-led administrations in varied states.

The BJP (Modi’s governing get together) is utilizing JCB diggers to bulldoze the properties and retailers of Muslims. Boris Johnson posed with JCB diggers on his current go to to India, however his minister would not say whether or not he even raised these demolitions with Modi. pic.twitter.com/aIWVw5TLIl — Nadia Whittome MP (@NadiaWhittomeMP) April 28, 2022

She pointed to Mr Johnson’s images with an excavator on a go to to the manufacturing unit of British heavy tools maker JCB close to Vadodara quickly after North Delhi Municipal Corporation, managed by BJP, razed properties and retailers in Jahangirpuri.

“We know that during the Prime Minister’s visit, he was photographed leaning out of a digger in a JCB factory. Just days before the BJP used JCB bulldozers to bulldoze Muslim shops and homes and the gate of a mosque in New Delhi,” Ms Whittome mentioned.

“Did the Prime Minister raise this with (Prime Minister) Modi. If not, why not? And does the Minister accept that the Prime Minister’s visit to India has helped legitimise the actions of Modi’s far-right government?”

Zarah Sultana, MP from Coventry South, additionally raised the difficulty within the UK Parliament and mentioned Mr Johnson’s go to to the JCB manufacturing unit “shows how much he really cares about human rights”.

Boris Johnson didn’t problem Modi on the BJP whipping-up anti-Muslim violence throughout his journey to India. Instead he visited a JCB manufacturing unit the day after the corporate’s bulldozers demolished Muslim properties in Delhi. That exhibits you ways a lot he actually cares about human rights. pic.twitter.com/WMlsZYm8Lp — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) April 26, 2022

“Boris Johnson failed to challenge Modi on the BJP whipping-up anti-Muslim violence during his trip to India. Instead he visited a JCB factory the day after the company’s bulldozers demolished Muslim homes in Delhi,” she mentioned in a Twitter put up, sharing a clip of her speech within the House.

Responding to each MPs, the federal government benches mentioned they condemn discrimination and lift such points when wanted.

Earlier, Mr Johnson’s go to to the JCB manufacturing unit on April 21 was criticised as “tone-deaf” and “ironic”.

The demolition in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri was carried out after clashes between two communities throughout a Hanuman Jayanti procession. The conflict adopted a number of incidents of communal stress in varied components of the nation on Ram Navami.

JCB is among the many largest manufactures of earth movers and excavators and through the years, the time period bulldozers has come to be synonymous with JCB in India.