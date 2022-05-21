Bullet-riddled bodies of three men found near a road in Mangaung | News24

Three our bodies of unknown males have been found close to a highway intersection outdoors Mangaung on Saturday morning.

The bullet-riddled our bodies have been noticed by a person going to the forest to cut wooden early on Saturday morning, he then alerted the Kagisanong police.

Free State police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thabo Covane stated: “… a patrol vehicle was despatched to attend, and on arrival the members found three unknown African males lying close to each other in a pool of blood. The two victims’s hands were still tied at the back with shoelaces and the third [victim’s] laces were already loose.”

Covane stated police forensic specialists additionally arrived on the scene and nearer examination revealed that the victims have been shot a number of occasions on their heads, necks, and higher our bodies.

He stated empty cartridges and motorized vehicle tracks point out that the victims may need been transported and, “… their lives ended on the scene.”

Covane stated circumstances of homicide have been opened at Kagisanong police station.

The police are interesting to any member of the general public who may need info that may assist in the investigation of the case, and the arrest of the suspects, to contact Sergeant Mokete Godfrey Motsoai at 082 466 7255.

Alternatively, the knowledge could be submitted on MySAPS App or the Crime Stop quantity 08600 10111.

Members of the general public who submit info might decide to stay nameless and any info obtained can be regarded at confidential.