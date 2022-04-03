Bullets beat 36ers in gripping NBL battle

The Brisbane Bullets have held on for a 92-91 win in opposition to Adelaide after a gripping contest went right down to the ultimate possession of their Sunday NBL contest.

Exchanging the lead forwards and backwards all through the ultimate time period, the Bullets with their one level margin could not get an honest look within the remaining 30 seconds as Lamar Patterson hoisted a tricky area objective.

Adelaide then went down the ground and with 6.7 seconds remaining, Hyrum Harris drove proper via visitors however his hook shot missed the iron as Brisbane held on for his or her ninth win of the season.

With each groups out of finals competition, they placed on a present at Nissan Arena, registering 101 factors within the opening half with the scoreline at 51-50.

Jason Cadee got here out firing for the hosts hitting 5 of 5 from deep within the first 5 minutes as his staff landed 60 per cent of their photographs earlier than the principle break.

Don’t miss the newest sports activities information! Was $13 now $7 per week for 12 weeks* (Digital + Print) Enjoy limitless entry to thewest.com.au and on a regular basis digital editions on any gadget. Thursday – Monday papers house delivered with the entire newest footy information! Already a Subscriber? Log in *T&Cs apply

Adelaide went on a 20-4 run both aspect of the half to offer them a nine-point buffer however Brisbane rallied as Patterson and Robert Franks discovered their method into the competition.

A stellar cameo by Taane Samuel on the defensive finish contained 36er Daniel Johnson (28 factors) as each groups went blow for blow down the stretch.

But it was Cadee’s day as his late triple stored the hosts in entrance by the pores and skin of their tooth, earlier than the ultimate factors have been decided on the stripe.

Cadee’s heroics have been all of the extra sweeter as he carried his aspect with out star Nathan Sobey, who was dominated out for the rest of the season attributable to a knee damage.

Coach James Duncan mentioned his aspect’s character was on full show and that was their messaging heading into the competition.

“Stand up and show some character, play for each other, play for our fans, play for our members – that was a big message going into the game,” Duncan mentioned.

“Credit to the boys for not giving up and showing the character to come back and get ourselves over the hump.”

Next-Star Tom Digbeu was once more within the thick of Brisbane’s success, using the momentum of constant minutes of their final three video games.

The small ahead had 13 factors and 4 boards in his 25 minutes of motion on an environment friendly 5-8 taking pictures.

“Tom’s a very talented young man, and he’s continuing to learn to be a pro,” Duncan added.

“In order for him to take the next step is to continue to dive into a scout, into the weight room, into practice and taking those steps so that he’s able to perform like he was able to perform the last two games.”