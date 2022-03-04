Bullets lose Sobey to knee injury, making finals hopes more difficult

The Brisbane Bullets’ hopes of creating the NBL high 4 have taken a giant blow, with Australian Boomers guard Nathan Sobey dominated out for 4 weeks because of a knee harm.

Sobey has been managing the harm for the previous month however the Bullets introduced on Friday that he would wish a four-week relaxation to make a full restoration.

Nathan Sobey has been dominated out with a knee harm. Credit:Getty Images

The Bullets have left open the choice of an early return as he will probably be re-evaluated throughout his restoration however all indicators level to him needing to make use of the complete 4 weeks.

The information comes on the identical week that Sobey’s family home was robbed in Brisbane and his Tokyo Olympics bronze medal stolen by heartless thieves who haven’t returned the priceless honour regardless of pleas from Sobey and different Boomers stars for its return.