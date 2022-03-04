Bullets lose Sobey to knee injury, making finals hopes more difficult
The Brisbane Bullets’ hopes of creating the NBL high 4 have taken a giant blow, with Australian Boomers guard Nathan Sobey dominated out for 4 weeks because of a knee harm.
Sobey has been managing the harm for the previous month however the Bullets introduced on Friday that he would wish a four-week relaxation to make a full restoration.
The Bullets have left open the choice of an early return as he will probably be re-evaluated throughout his restoration however all indicators level to him needing to make use of the complete 4 weeks.
The information comes on the identical week that Sobey’s family home was robbed in Brisbane and his Tokyo Olympics bronze medal stolen by heartless thieves who haven’t returned the priceless honour regardless of pleas from Sobey and different Boomers stars for its return.
“Nathan Sobey is such an important piece to our team. His competitiveness and how he raises our level as a team is elite,” Bullets coach James Duncan mentioned.
“His voice to support his teammates will be needed over the next four weeks.
“Our players’ health is the number one priority. The medical team will do everything they can to help in the process to get him back on the court.”
The Bullets face top-team Melbourne United at John Cain Arena on Saturday night time at 8pm AEDT and sit in seventh place, with a 6-10 document going into spherical 14. They additionally play New Zealand Breakers in Hobart on Monday night time.
NBL Round 14
Friday
Adelaide 36ers v South East Melbourne Phoenix, Adelaide Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm AEDT
Saturday
Tasmania JackJumpers v New Zealand Breakers, Silverdome, Launceston, 5:30pm AEDT
Melbourne United v Brisbane Bullets, John Cain Arena, 8pm AEDT
Sunday
Adelaide 36ers v Perth Wildcats, Adelaide Entertainment Centre, 1pm AEDT
Sydney Kings v Cairns Taipans, Qudos Bank Arena, 3pm AEDT
South East Melbourne Phoenix v Illawarra Hawks, John Cain Arena, 5.30pm AEDT
Monday
New Zealand Breakers v Brisbane Bullets, MyState Bank Arena, 7.30pm AEDT
