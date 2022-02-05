Bulls defender could tackle Europe again on back of strong finish to season
If there’s a draw back to Macarthur’s spectacular again line, it’s that it may value them Aleksandar Susnjar.
The centre-back has been a pillar of a defence that has been one of many tightest within the A-League this season.
In the 5 video games Susnjar has performed, Macarthur have saved three clear sheets and conceded solely thrice. Alongside Aleksandar Jovanovic, Adrian Mariappa and Tomi Uskok, he’s a part of a defensive unit that propelled the Campbelltown membership to the highest of the league with just one loss earlier than the competitors went right into a COVID-19 hiatus wherein the Bulls had 5 straight video games postponed.
“We have a good bond between us, we understand each other and we work together as a unit,” Susnjar mentioned. “We have our own team at the back; that’s what we concentrate on in training and game day. We speak about it, we are very open-minded and we have experience there. I am one of the younger players and I am still learning from everyone.”
His and the Bulls’ spectacular kind have given Susnjar the boldness to dream of a return to Europe on the finish of the season. The one-time Socceroo joined Macarthur earlier than the beginning of their inaugural season final yr in what was his first style {of professional} membership soccer in Australia.
Before that, the 26-year-old journeyman had discovered his talent overseas, taking part in within the Czech Republic, Romania, Serbia, South Korea and Lithuania.
He didn’t come dwelling to Australia in 2020 with an eye fixed on returning to the Socceroos particularly. Rather, he was buoyed by the undertaking on the Bulls and the chance to play beneath coach Ante Milicic. The timing, too, proved helpful.
“I didn’t really have a goal, it was just a good opportunity when I got the call from Ante,” Susnjar mentioned. “I came back here at the start of COVID. It’s good being stable. Being overseas, you never know what happens with the pandemic. I can be with my family, play under a good coach, learn and in another year or two go back to overseas.”
Now into his second season with the membership, Susnjar is seeking to return to Europe to take the subsequent step of his profession. His contract expires on the finish of the season, enabling him to maneuver as a free agent.