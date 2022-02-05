Bulls defender could tackle Europe again on back of strong finish to season

If there’s a draw back to Macarthur’s spectacular again line, it’s that it may value them Aleksandar Susnjar.

The centre-back has been a pillar of a defence that has been one of many tightest within the A-League this season.

In the 5 video games Susnjar has performed, Macarthur have saved three clear sheets and conceded solely thrice. Alongside Aleksandar Jovanovic, Adrian Mariappa and Tomi Uskok, he’s a part of a defensive unit that propelled the Campbelltown membership to the highest of the league with just one loss earlier than the competitors went right into a COVID-19 hiatus wherein the Bulls had 5 straight video games postponed.

Macarthur defender Aleks Susnjar is about to return to Europe on the finish of the season. Credit:Getty

“We have a good bond between us, we understand each other and we work together as a unit,” Susnjar mentioned. “We have our own team at the back; that’s what we concentrate on in training and game day. We speak about it, we are very open-minded and we have experience there. I am one of the younger players and I am still learning from everyone.”