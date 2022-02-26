Bulls massacre abject Zebre in Italy to cure URC travel jitters | Sport

The Bulls lastly correctly flexed their muscle tissues in Europe after they put six tries previous Zebre Parma for a 45-7 win on the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma on Friday evening.

After dominating South African rugby since Jake White’s arrival, spreading their dominance away from house within the United Rugby Championship (URC) has proved a wrestle to this point.

They had one win on their Euro tour final yr, 29-19 in opposition to Cardiff.

SCORECARD | United Rugby Championship – Zebre v Bulls

This was by far their most comfy displaying of the match, the efficiency that lastly confirmed what they may do to groups.

The begin of the sport, nevertheless, was characterised by some poor Bulls dealing with – reciprocated by Zebre – in addition to rookie errors and low-cost turnovers conceded, which was paying homage to their Rainbow Cup remaining defeat at Benetton final yr.

The Bulls had been denied a attempt after eight minutes when wing Madosh Tambwe thought he scored following Lionel Mapoe’s midfield break. But Mapoe knocked the ball on within the transfer, leading to a TMO overview that was subsequently reversed.

They had one other probability when wing Cornel Hendricks broke by however squandered it by poor dealing with.

Instead, Zebre struck the primary decisive blow of the competition after Marcell Coetzee was sin-binned when flyhalf Antonio Rizzi scored the primary attempt, cashing in on a demonic lineout maul by the Italians within the build-up.

Hooker Johan Grobbelaar, although, scored the guests’ first attempt from the again of a lineout drive to edge forward after Chris Smith’s penalty and candy, tight touchline conversion.

That rating appeared to settle the Bulls down as they labored their fingers with higher precision, which resulted in Springbok scrumhalf Embrose Papier scoring their second two minutes after the primary.

The Bulls had an opportunity to increase their benefit, however poor breakdown self-discipline value them a decisive rating moments earlier than the break. They needed to accept a 17-7 lead.

They started the second half higher than the primary after Coetzee burrowed his means over the road 11 minutes in. After some good ball-retention and part place, their greatest sequence of the match, Coetzee used his would possibly to pressure within the third Bulls attempt of the night.

From there, the floodgates opened as they bodily floored floundering Zebre.

Next, Arno Botha powered his means by the Zebre defenders near the attempt line because the South Africans pulled nicely clear on the scoreboard.

Mapoe scored after the hour because the hosts utterly buckled beneath the strain of the Bulls’ all-consuming lineout drive, which was once more the supply of a visiting rating.

Fullback Kurt-Lee Arendse added a shiny attempt with over 10 minutes remaining whereas the stingy Bulls defence made positive the Rizzi rating was the primary and final time Zebre tasted scoreboard pleasure.

Scorers:

Zebre Parma – (7) 7

Tries: Antonio Rizzi

Conversions: Antonio Rizzi

Bulls – (17) 45

Tries: Johan Grobbelaar, Embrose Papier, Marcell Coetzee, Arno Botha, Lionel Mapoe, Kurt-Lee Arendse

Conversions: Chris Smith (6)

Penalties: Chris Smith

Teams:

Zebre Parma

15 Junior Laloifi, 14 Jacobo Trulla, 13 Erich Cronje, 12 Timothy O’Malley, 11 Asaeli Tuivuaka, 10 Antonio Rizzi, 9 Marcello Violi, 8 Giovanni Licata, 7 Iacopo Bianchi, 6 Maxime Mbanda, 5 Liam Mitchell, 4 Potu Junior Leavasa, 3 Eduardo Bello, 2 Oliviero Fabiani (captain), 1 Paolo Buonfiglio

Substitutes: 16 Luca Bigi, 17 Daniele Rimpelli, 18 Ion Neculai, 19 Gabriele Venditti, 20 Luca Andreani, 21 Gugliemo Palanazzi, 22 Enrico Lucchin, 23 Giulio Bisegni

Bulls

15 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Madosh Tambwe, 10 Chris Smith, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Arno Botha, 6 Marcell Coetzee (captain), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Walt Steenkamp, 3 Jacques van Rooyen, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp

Substitutes: 16 Bismarck du Plessis, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Robert Hunt, 19 Janko Swanepoel, 20 WJ Steenkamp, 21 Keagan Johannes, 22 Juan Mostert, 23 Canan Moodie