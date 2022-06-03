Bulls praised on eve of URC playoffs | Sport

This upcoming weekend is momentous for South African rugby as three groups contest the United Rugby Championship playoffs.

The Stormers will face Edinburgh in Cape Town whereas the Bulls and the Sharks face one another in Pretoria.

For their first time in a Northern Hemisphere competitors after over twenty years of Super Rugby, South African franchises have executed excellently.

Bulls Company CEO Edgar Rathbone was extraordinarily completely satisfied together with his crew’s progress, notably after their poor begin throughout the preliminary four-week tour of Ireland, Wales, and Scotland, which included three defeats.

“We always knew it was going to be a tough competition,” Rathbone admitted.

“What I respect about our coaching staff and our team is that they came back, in a debrief, after that specific tour and said that they need to make some game plan changes and how we play, specifically a lot more ball in hand and a lot more tempo.

“That is what shocked us probably the most from the European groups – the tempo, particularly that first recreation towards Leinster. They then began implementing the adjustments, and the crew, at first, struggled to get the cling of it. Obviously, if you change issues, it takes a little bit of time. As quickly as all these recreation plans clicked in, we noticed the leads to the competitors.”

Rathbone has special thanks for the players and the coaches for all the hard work they’ve put in over the season.

“We must thank the gamers and the coaches for all of the work they’ve executed to get us to the place we’re in now – to play a quarterfinal in Pretoria. We are all actually trying ahead to Saturday.”

This week’s URC quarterfinal coincides with the two-year anniversary of Rathbone’s arrival at Loftus as CEO.

Reflecting on his time at Bulls, Rathbone said: “I can not imagine it has been two years. It has gone so unbelievably rapidly, however it’s a huge privilege to be employed by this model and to have the ability to work with such a model.

The match between the Bulls and the Sharks kicks off at 13:45 on Saturday.