Bulls sign former Junior Bok lock Ruan Vermaak | Sport

Former Lions and Junior Springbok lock Ruan Vermaak is the most recent recruit at Loftus Versfeld after the Bulls introduced his signing on Tuesday.

Vermaak joins the Bulls on 1 July and has signed a three-year contract with the franchise.

The 23-year outdated, who made his Super Rugby debut for the Lions in 2019, is at present enjoying for Red Hurricanes in Japan below former Lions coach, Johan Ackermann.

Bulls director of rugby, Jake White, says that Vermaak will assist strengthen his squad.

“We are excited to have a young, talented and versatile player like Ruan Vermaak joining our ranks as we continue to build and strengthen our squad,” stated White.

“We have no doubt that Ruan will add immense value to the team and the future of Bulls rugby. We are also confident that he will continue to grow to become one of the top rugby players in South Africa.”