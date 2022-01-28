Bulls’ Van Rooyen wary of ‘aggressive’ Lions | Sport

The Lions at residence are at all times a troublesome prospect and the Bulls expect no totally different once they journey Ellis Park for his or her United Rugby Championship conflict on Saturday.

This is the primary time the 2 conventional cross-Jukskei rivals will probably be dealing with one another within the URC and a win is significant for both facet.

The Bulls, nevertheless, will probably be determined to return out on high following their shock loss at residence to the Stormers final weekend a end result that prop Jacques van Rooyen mentioned was disappointing.

“We were obviously disappointed with the performance from last weekend,” Van Rooyen mentioned.

“The Stormers really played well and started well. We took a good, long, hard look at ourselves and the way we wanted to play. We obviously did not get to do that in that game.

“We just have to try to get back to basics and make sure that everyone is on the same page. We have to make sure that for the upcoming games we are up to standard, that we start well and not make life difficult for ourselves, unnecessarily, by having to find ourselves chasing games.”

Van Rooyen, a former Lions participant, will probably be most aware of what to anticipate from the Johannesburg-based facet.

“We know that the Lions, for the past few years, have had a good scrummaging pack and they like to attack you on your own ball as well their own feed. We know very well that every single scrum will be a battle,” he mentioned.

When the 2 sides meet in Johannesburg, the battle is at all times fierce. Van Rooyen expects the identical on Saturday and in addition stays assured that the work the Bulls have been placing in forward of the derby will come to fruition on sport day.

“Since I have been at the Bulls, we have not had one easy game against them,” the burly prop mentioned.

“[Emirates Airline Park] has been a tough ground for us to go play at. Obviously, their style of play, the tempo they play at, and now the coaches that they have brought in – you can see they are a lot more aggressive on defence. So, we know that is coming – they are very organised on defence.

“We have been working hard on what we want to do better. We want to make sure that we come to the party to ensure that we secure our ball and put them under pressure on their own feeds as well.”

Bulls director of rugby, Jake White, will announce his squad to face the Lions on Friday.