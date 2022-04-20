Bumper Output, Easier Access To Trading Nations Led To Surge In Agricultural Exports In 2021-22

Affordable costs and bumper harvest have fuelled India’s agricultural exports

India’s agricultural exports reached Bradmanesque proportions in 2021-22 as they crossed $50 billion mark as rice, wheat, pulses, cereals, fruits & greens in addition to meat provides to different international locations rose considerably throughout the fiscal.

Experts have attributed booming exports to the truth that India primarily trades with international locations within the Middle East and Southeast Asia, that are nearer and due to this fact simpler to commerce with.

In addition to this, the truth that there was a bumper harvest of the abovementioned commodities previously two years, has additionally given the leeway to boost exports.

Also as a consequence of inexpensive costs of those commodities, Indian exports have picked up as demand is big, market watchers opine.

As authorities began distributed meals beneath its Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana to the poor after the onset of Coronavirus pandemic and the following lockdown, demand for key commodities like wheat and rice acquired muted, resulting in fall of their costs.

This gave the federal government the chance to export them to nations the place demand was excessive.

Subsequently India’s export of all these commodities has seen an enormous leap year-on-year foundation.

According to Commerce Ministry information, rice export was the foremost foreign exchange earner at $9,654 million throughout 2021-22, because it grew 9.35 per cent from corresponding fiscal’s $8,829 million.

Wheat exports too touched an all-time excessive of $2,118 million in 2021-22, rising by an enormous 273 per cent from 2020-21 when it was $567 million.

Cereals’ exports noticed a progress of 53 per cent at $1,083 million in 2021-22 over corresponding interval’s $705 million.

Export of pulses reported a progress of 34 per cent touching $358 million in 2021-22 from $265 million in 2020-21.

Dairy merchandise noticed a steep progress of 96 per cent as they stood at $634 million in 2021-22 towards $323 million in 2020-21.

Export of poultry merchandise rose to $71 million in 2021-22 from $58 million within the earlier fiscal.

Sheep and goat meat export was up by 34 per cent at $60 million in 2021-22 from $44 million within the earlier yr.

Fruits and greens exports had been up by 12 per cent to the touch $1,676 million in 2021-22 towards $1,492 million in 2020-21

India’s main exporting vacation spot in 2021-22 had been Bangladesh, UAE, Vietnam, USA, Nepal, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Iran and Egypt.