Bumrah 5-10 but Cummins ends the winner

Jasprit Bumrah took 5 wickets for 9 runs for Mumbai Indians, however has nonetheless been upstaged within the Indian Premier League by Pat Cummins.

On his recall to the crew Australia’s Test captain took three wickets in an over to arrange victory for Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai on Monday.

Cummins completed with 3-22 off his 4 overs as the house facet had been dismissed for 113, 52 runs adrift of KKR.

Cummins made a two-ball duck as Bumrah destroyed the KKR innings, lowering them from 2-123 within the thirteenth over, to 9-165 after 20. His haul included three wickets in 4 balls.

With Aaron Finch dropped after a run of low scores Venkatesh Iyer (43 off 24 balls) and Ajinkya Rahane (25 off 24) opened, placing on 60 for the primary wicket. Nitish Rana added 43 off 26 balls earlier than turning into Bumrah’s second sufferer.

Tasmanian Riley Meredith was costly, going wicketless for 35 from his three overs.

Mumbai’s reply was constructed round Ishan Kishan’s 51 as wickets fell round him together with Tim David for 13. But Kishan fell first ball after Cummins’ re-introduction within the 14th over as Mumbai went from 4-100 to 7-102. The more and more chaotic innings concluded with three run-outs in 4 balls.

Mumbai stay backside, their mini-revival halted whereas KKR are in seventh, nonetheless within the hunt for a play-off berth.