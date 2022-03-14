Bunbury’s Aqwest launches Reconciliation Action Plan

Bunbury water supplier Aqwest has declared its dedication to enhancing its engagement with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples by releasing its first Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan.

In launching the landmark plan – which has been endorsed by Reconciliation Australia – Water Minister Dave Kelly congratulated the government-owner utility, saying Aqwest was displaying management in creating significant pathways to reconciliation.

“Congratulations to Aqwest, which like all of WA’s public utilities, is showing leadership on the journey to achieving reconciliation and to creating positive outcomes for all Western Australians,” Mr Kelly stated.

The core values of the RAP had been stored in thoughts within the firm’s latest building of the Ngoora Moolinap Water Treatment Plant, participating carefully with the native Aboriginal group all through the method.

“The plant was named in consultation with local Wardandi-Noongar Elders and as part of this process, lost Noongar language was revived with the extraordinary discovery of the Noongar words; ‘Ngoora’ (water standing in a well) and ‘Moolinap’ (swampy place),” Mr Kelly stated.

Aqwest started work on the plan in 2019, working since then with the local people to develop a RAP that helps create employment alternatives for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, with a goal of three per cent Aboriginal employment by 2023.

Aqwest board member Rhonda Norman chaired the RAP Working Group, including helpful cultural and private perception as a Noongar Wilman lady.

“This has been an exciting journey for Aqwest and it is just the start of what we have planned as we work alongside our Aboriginal stakeholders to ensure real change in achieving reconciliation,” Mrs Norman stated.

She and the opposite members of the working group will oversee the implementation of the motion plan, which is underpinned by three reconciliation rules: Sharing Custodianship of water, group, land, natural world; Building Connections locally and tradition; and Empowering Community by way of actions which foster progress in the direction of reconciliation.

Through the RAP, Aqwest may also intention to extend its present workforce’s cultural consciousness, in addition to assist cultural occasions throughout the Greater Bunbury group.