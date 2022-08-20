Bundesbank chief: Further rate hikes needed to curb inflation

The European Central Bank should proceed to boost rates of interest to battle inflation, in line with the top of Germany’s central financial institution, who additionally highlighted the danger of recession.

In an interview with the Rheinische Post printed on Saturday, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel warned that prime inflation will proceed to trigger complications later this yr and subsequent yr, with the prospect that inflation charges may hit 10 % this fall and that they’ll common above 6 % in 2023.

“With the high inflation rates, further interest rate hikes must follow,” stated Nagel, who can be a member of the ECB’s Governing Council.

The ECB raised rates of interest in July for the primary time in over a decade, by 50 foundation factors, and will enhance them once more in September.

Nagel additionally acknowledged {that a} recession appears probably later this yr because of the vitality disaster and ongoing supply-chain issues. “If further delivery problems are added, for example due to prolonged low water levels, the economic prospects for the second half of the year would deteriorate further,” he stated.