Bundesliga: Erling Haaland on the mark as Dortmund bounce back against Hoffenheim | Football News – Times of India
BERLIN: Erling Haaland put Borussia Dortmund on their strategy to a rollercoaster 3-2 win over Hoffenheim on Saturday to maintain his facet’s Bundesliga title hopes alive.
Despite being outplayed for a lot of the sport, Marco Rose’s facet bounced again from a shock defeat within the cup in midweek, scrapping their strategy to a victory which strikes them inside three factors of league leaders Bayern Munich in a single day.
Dortmund began brilliantly, carving via the Hoffenheim defence with an excellent string of passes on six minutes, offering Erling Haaland with a tap-in for the opener.
Hoffenheim then squandered a number of good possibilities earlier than Andrej Kramaric equalised with a wise volley on the stroke of half-time.
Marco Reus restored the lead on the counter-attack, earlier than a David Raum own-goal appeared to seal the three factors for Dortmund.
Georginio Rutter gave Hoffenheim hope late on, however Dortmund held on to assert the three factors.
Dortmund stay eight factors forward of Bayer Leverkusen, who stormed to a 5-1 victory over Augsburg due to a Moussa Diaby hat-trick.
Karim Bellarabi and Diaby gave Leverkusen a cushty 2-0 half-time lead over a limp Augsburg facet, earlier than Arne Maier pulled a purpose again for the company on the hour mark.
Diaby was irresistible, nonetheless, including a 3rd for Leverkusen minutes later earlier than tearing via Augsburg on the counter-attack to finish his hat-trick.
Substitute Lucas Alario added a fifth with a artful backheel ten minutes from time.
Union Berlin broke into the highest 4 as they beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-1, piling extra distress on under-fire coach Adi Huetter.
Gladbach have been in want of a outcome, having gained simply one in all their final eight within the league and slumped to a shock cup defeat to Hannover in midweek.
Huetter’s facet began sluggishly, nonetheless, and Max Kruse gave Union the lead from the penalty spot after a Denis Zakaria handball.
The hosts confirmed an indication of life simply earlier than half-time, Manu Kone smashing house the equaliser after an outstanding counter-attack.
Gladbach had possibilities to take the lead themselves within the second half, however have been left shellshocked when Kruse blasted house a second to offer Union a smash-and-grab win.
Victory strikes high-flying Union right into a Champions League spot, however they continue to be only a level forward of Freiburg, who beat neighbours Stuttgart 2-0.
Stuttgart had a penalty choice of their favour overturned by VAR simply minutes earlier than Freiburg took the lead, Lucas Hoefler’s long-range effort.
Kevin Schade added one other within the second half, leaving Freiburg only a level adrift of the highest 4.
At the opposite finish of the desk, Jeremy Dudziak impressed backside membership Greuther Fuerth to a 2-1 win over Mainz.
Dudziak scored an early opener, earlier than forcing a second-half own-goal from Stefan Bell to offer Fuerth solely their second win of the season.
